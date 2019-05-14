Metro Detroit weather: Warming temps Tuesday

DETROIT - We are in for a beautiful Spring Day with tons of sun and drying conditions at least for a short while.

Morning temps are on the cooler side with mid 30s to low 40s around Metro Detroit as you head out and about on a Tuesday morning. We’ll see a blend of sun and clouds give way to mostly sunny skies for a while into the afternoon.

As we warm into the mid and upper 60s, a few fair weather clouds form in the afternoon but we stay dry as winds stay on the lighter side WNW 5-12 mph.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday starts dry, but some showers will try to sneak in later in the day. We should see some morning sun with temps in the mid to upper 40s to start and high clouds filling in toward lunch time.

Shower chances through the afternoon hours tomorrow won’t last too long and you should be able to get those after school and evening outdoor plans in without much trouble.

Highs should be in the upper 60s to low 70s and the higher range will depend on the rain timing and duration. I’d expect an hour or two of lighter showers through the mid afternoon and that’s about it.

Thursday forecast

Much of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will get back into some sunshine Thursday which is sandwiched between two systems. It’s a weak system and shower chance Wednesday, and Thursday night a slightly stronger band of rain and thundershowers will move in. This should be after dinner and dusk Thursday into Friday morning.

So with sun to some high clouds, highs should hit the upper 60s to maybe low 70s again.

Friday forecast

Thursday night rain will slow you down Friday morning during the commute as rain showers linger. We may have a little wet weather through the mid morning and then partly sunny and mild with Friday highs around 70 degrees.

Weekend outlook

Weekend temps are in the 70s with at least one model hinting at 80s possible Sunday. We will likely see mostly dry conditions Saturday and better shower chance for scattered rain and thunder Sunday.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.