Metro Detroit weather: Wet, cold front ushers in weekend

DETROIT - The Great October Temperature Tumble(™️) is underway!

We've been tracking a strong, wet cold front marching across the upper Midwest. It will move through Friday evening, with overnight showers. Expect winds to spike to 30 mph and higher when the cold front sweeps through around 8 p.m.

Lows will drop to the low 40s in most spots, with a few upper 30s.

There are lakeshore flood advisories in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 2 a.m. Saturday. Gusty winds will be out of the southeast, which will likely cause minor flooding.

Saturday, other than being chilly and breezy, will be very bright. Highs will get only to the mid-50s, however.

On Sunday, we will trade in some sunshine for slightly milder temperatures. We'll finish in the low 60s, but that's still below normal for mid-October. Unfortunately, the rain chances will return. Any showers will be very light and won't cover much ground, but they'll be more likely in our West and North zones.

Winds will peak again as a disturbance swings through around sunrise. In fact, those gusts will be higher than what we contend with Friday evening.

Winds will calm down a bit for the Eleanor's March for HOPE on Sunday in Detroit. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, with partly cloudy and breezy conditions.

Next week will bring a few light shower chances, but temperatures will remain below normal until next weekend.

