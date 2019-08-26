Metro Detroit weather: Wet, muggy conditions return

DETROIT - The countdown to the holiday weekend is on, and it starts with wet weather in Metro Detroit.

Showers will be around through Monday night. Even though they're starting out light, they'll intensify through the evening. Thunder should stay away, though. This is by far the most challenging night we'll have to get through. Winds will be gusty Monday night through Tuesday, and the humidity will be back to muggy Monday night. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday looks like more of the same, but we'll add in some thunder. Winds will stay gusty with muggy, mild highs in the upper 70s. Rain should wrap up in the early evening as a cold front goes through. That will drop humidity, and it will stay that way through the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Speaking of the holiday weekend, it won't be the warmest one we've seen. Temperatures will be just below normal, with generally dry conditions. Saturday looks the only day to monitor rain potential. Right now, it looks like it will stay south. Humidity still won't be a problem, so the morning lows will be cool and crisp.

