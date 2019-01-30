Metro Detroit weather: Wind chills near minus 40 possible this week

DETROIT - Dangerous, and potentially deadly, wind chills are on their way to Metro Detroit on Tuesday night, and it looks like the winds will be even faster than we originally thought.

Expect air temperatures to drop between minus 5 to minus 10 degrees, but it's the combination of that and the wind chill that puts us in the danger zone. Wind chills will range from minus 30 to minus 40 degrees by daybreak Wednesday. Frostbite can take effect in just 10 minutes, with hypothermia just behind.

If that's not enough to worry about, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Genesee, Livingston and Oakland counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Lake-effect snow squalls combined with wind gusts up to 35 mph will make driving difficult.

Air temperatures will stay below zero while wind chills fluctuate between minus 30 and minus 40 degrees in most areas. Lake-effect snow bands will show up in the afternoon again for parts of our West and North zones.

The coldest air of the stretch will show up Thursday morning as the thermometer reaches minus 15 degrees. Winds won't be as high, so wind chills will be around minus 25 degrees.

Temperatures will start a nice rebound going into the weekend. Check out where we'll be for the start of next week in our 10-day forecast.

