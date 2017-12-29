Satellite image shows snow-covered Michigan glittering in moonlight

DETROIT - A satellite image captured Michigan glittering in the light of a waxing moon this week.

The snow-covered state and Great Lakes are shown at night thanks to this image from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Studies (CIMSS).

The institute said this image was possible due to a waxing moon.

The Great Lakes have been quite photogenic this week -- from space, at least. The National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service tweeted out an impressive image of what scientists call "cloud streets" over the state of Michigan.

According to NOAA Satellites, the parallel rows of clouds have been dumping lake effect snow on the region.

The image was captured Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

Check out these "cloud streets" over the #GreatLakes, seen by the #SuomiNPP satellite's #VIIRS instrument. These parallel rows of clouds are what's behind the heavy lake effect #snow hitting parts of PA, MI and upstate NY. More imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/roKtDAj9Eu — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) December 27, 2017

