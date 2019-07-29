Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Oakland County

The parts of Oakland County affected by a second severe thunderstorm warning on July 29, 2019. (Mapbox | OpenStreetMap)

HOLLY, Mich. - A severe thunderstorm warning in Oakland County has expired.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Milford at 2:44 p.m. Monday. It was moving east at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Flood and thunderstorm warnings issued for Livingston County

The storms was expected to bring a threat of wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail, officials said.

Here were some of the cities expected to be affected:

Milford -- 2:55 p.m.

West Bloomfield -- 3:20 p.m.

Clarkston -- 3:30 p.m.

Pontiac -- 3:45 p.m.

Oxford -- 3:45 p.m.

Other cities that could have been affected include Rochester Hills, Keego Harbor, Lakeville, Waterford, Davisburg, Orchard Lake, Holly State Recreation Area, Commerce, Rose Center and Lake Orion.

A previous warning expired at 2:15 p.m. Monday.

