Severe weather in Metro Detroit: Follow live updates from Ben Bailey

DETROIT - Severe weather is moving into Metro Detroit on Saturday afternoon during the Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 6 p.m.

The biggest threat with these storms is lightning and hail. Localized flooding is also possible.

Ben Bailey and Andrew Humphrey will provide live weather updates in the video player above, as well as live radar.

Also follow live forecast updates below:

3:47 p.m.: All watches and warnings have expired.

3:29 p.m.: All severe warnings in Metro Detroit have expired, but rain will continue to move in. A severe storm watch remains in effect until 6 p.m.

3:25 p.m.: For our friends in Canada, there's a tornado warning in effect for Essex County, includes Windsor, Leamington.

3:18 p.m.: The only warning still in effect is for eastern Macomb and St. Clair counties until 3:45 p.m. A watch remains in effect for all of Metro Detroit until 6 p.m.

2:55 p.m.: All Grand Prix events have been suspended until the inclement weather passes through the area. Latest info from Grand Prix here.

2:45 p.m.: A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties until 3:45 p.m. -- this includes Detroit. Lapeer, Sanillac and St. Clair are also included.

2:35 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Monroe County until 3:15 p.m.

2:15 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Oakland County until 3 p.m.

1:55 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 2:45 p.m.

1:45 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Livingston and Oakland counties until 2:45 p.m.

1:27 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Western Genesee and Northern Livingston counties. 60 mph winds and penny sized hail is possible with this storm. It’s moving northeast at 40 mph. There is also torrential rainfall occurring with this storm.

1:25 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of our area until 6PM. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours are all possible with any storm this afternoon. We’ve already seen frequent lighting strikes with these storms across central Michigan and that will continue whether or not these storms reach severe limits. Stay alert!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.