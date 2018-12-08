Metro Detroit Forecast: Sunshine returns Saturday, still cold

DETROIT - It remains cold, Saturday, but sunshine returns.

Saturday morning is very cold, and it becomes mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills near or below 10 degrees. People and families will need to bundle up to remain warm going to and from services and activities.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 30s. Good weather for hanging Christmas and Holiday decorations. Remember to use a spotter when using a ladder. Also, do not overload any electrical circuits.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be fair and cold. Temps back in the 20s. Pick out your favorite Red Wings coat, hat, scarf and gloves to stay warm outside Little Caesars Arena. Detroit hosts the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. ET.

Sunday will be bright with slightly higher temperatures. Winter coat will still be needed along with hats, scarves and gloves. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Back to work and back to school, Monday. Mother nature has more sunshine for us in the motor city and throughout all of Southeast Michigan. Remarkable shopping weather . Daytime temps will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly. Highs near 40°F.

Slippery rain and snow return Thursday and Friday with nighttime lows near freezing and daytime temps in the mid and upper 30s.

