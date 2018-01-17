Amazing 'light pillars' spotted in Metro Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT - While a meteor apparently flew through the sky Tuesday night, others were seeing another beautiful phenomenon.

Light pillars were spotted in South Lyon early Wednesday morning, around 4 a.m. Donna Brown, a Local 4 viewer, sent in photos showing the pillars.

What are light pillars?

Surface lights are being refracted by ice crystals in the air to form those columns of light and, given how cold it was at 4 a.m., there may have been ice crystals in the air.

Light pillars are very common in Alaska.

