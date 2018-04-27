Will the weather cooperate this weekend in Metro Detroit?

DETROIT - Right on schedule, a broken line of mostly very light showers is crossing area this afternoon, with just a single, small thunderstorm popping up near the back edge of those showers. Those showers are moving out, and we’ll have some sunshine to round out the afternoon and early evening.

Clouds will increase overnight, however, as the potent upper level disturbance we told you about yesterday swings southeast from Wisconsin and eventually turns east. That will spread some rain from the state line to a little north of I-94, possibly to Ford Road or so. North of there, any rain that falls should be very, very light, if any falls at all.

We do not expect any rain before midnight, so our early evening plans look fine. Lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

There could be a few widely scattered showers around first thing Saturday morning, but they’ll end rather quickly. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for a while, then sun will gradually build in from the west during the afternoon. So, if you’re west of US-23, the sun will come out much earlier than if you’re on the east side. Highs should reach the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius), but a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel a little cooler.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 6:33 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 8:29 p.m.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Sunny and beautiful on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), and light wind making for a very pleasant afternoon.

Clear skies Sunday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Sunny again on Monday, but warmer! Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and becoming breezy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius), and possibly even warmer!

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday is a bit of a challenge because, this far out, the computer models don’t necessarily have a very good handle on the exact amplitude and location of the big upper level ridge of high pressure that will be slowly moving away from us. If that ridge maintains its strength and moves slowly enough, then we’ll hang onto at least partial sunshine, and only have a stray shower/thunderstorm chance in the afternoon.

If the ridge breaks down a bit and moves a little faster away from us, then low-level moisture will increase and we’ll end up with a mostly cloudy day with a higher chance of showers. Right now, we’ll go with highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius), but this could move in either direction depending upon how things pan out.

There’s a high probability of rain on Thursday, with highs hopefully getting close to 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Friday may start with rain, but that should move out and sunshine should build in by afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Next weekend

This is a long way out but, since many of us want to get out and work in the yard and gardens, we took a look at the long range models this afternoon to try and help you plan, and what we’re seeing today suggests a mostly sunny weekend, with highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). We’ll keep an eye on things, of course, and keep you updated.

In case you missed it

Since the weather looks mostly dry this weekend, here are some things you might not be aware of that you can do with your family. If you want to take a nice, leisurely drive out into the country, head up to Almont for the 11th Annual Keller’s Maple Festival! The festival is this Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It’s located at 6209 Bordman Road, and attractions include a blacksmithing demonstration, professional chainsaw carving, and hayrides. There will also be vendors selling all sorts of Michigan made products. And here’s the best part: there’s no charge for parking, admission or the hayrides! This is true rural America at its best…

If you need to stay closer to home and make a difference in our community, this weekend is this year’s first Rouge Rescue Day, organized by Friends of the Rouge. Every year, volunteers head out to clear log jams, remove invasive species, pick up trash, etc. and make our Rouge River cleaner and healthier. I’ve participated in the past (I can’t this year due to a conflict), and we’ve really made a difference…each year the river better and better. You can see the sites where people will be working this weekend here. Just click on “Early Work Sites” for this weekend’s locations. If you do participate, remember to dress appropriately…you’ll be working along a river!

Not weather-dependent is the 3rd Annual Fur Ball this Saturday evening from 6pm to 11pm at the Suburban Collection Showplace Hyatt Place - Crystal / Sapphire / Ruby Ballrooms in the Diamond Center, located at 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374. The event has quickly become so popular that they had to move it to a larger venue this year, and Suburban Collection Showplace can handle the crowd. This is a charity event to raise money for animals in need, benefiting the Michigan Animal Adoption Network, the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and Cat Tail Acres. This event is put on by the hard-working Aleta Sill and Michelle Mullen – former professional bowlers who are also good friends of mine (in fact, Michelle is my bowling coach!). I will once again serve as emcee of the event, which includes a cash bar, cocktail reception, buffet dining, dancing, live music provided by the Rick Lieder Band and a silent auction. Parking is free. The cost of admission is $100 per person or $1,500 for a table sponsorship. For more information, call 248-615-9060. Hope to see you there!

