MICHIGAN - The National Weather service has issued a winter storm warning for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 3 p.m. on Monday. Heavy snow of between 5-8 inches is expected.

Winds on Monday will be between 25 and 30 miles per hour in Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola, Shiawassee and Genesee counties between 1 a.m. and 3 p.m. The most intense part of the winter storm will take place between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m.

There is also a winter weather advisory for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties until 3 p.m. Monday. Around 3-6 inches of snow is expected to hit those counties.

Winds on Monday will be around 25 and 30 miles per hour in Livingston, St. Clair, Macomb, Washtenaw and Oakland counties from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

The higher snow totals will be across western St. Clair, northern Macomb and northwestern Washtenaw counties.

Commuters across Metro Detroit should be prepared for snow-covered road conditions. Visibility will be limited due to the heavy and wet snowfall. The heavy snow, combined with increasing winds on Monday, may cause a few power outages.

The severe weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

