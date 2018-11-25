Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit, between 3-6 inches of snow expected

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Michigan.
Around three to six inches of snow is expected in Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston and Oakland counties from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
Commuters should be prepared for slippery road conditions.
A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Drivers can expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities.
