Winter Storm Watch north of Detroit

DETROIT - A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 12 noon ET, Sunday.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH is in effect along the shoreline's of Monroe and Wayne Counties until 4 p.m. ET, Sunday.

Prepare for all types of precipitation and hazardous weather Saturday and this weekend. The farther south you are, the greater chances of wet conditions. The farther north you are, the greater chances of wet conditions.

Across all of Southeast Michigan, temperatures fall during the day. Northern areas, especially north of Hall Road (M-59) will get colder faster than places south of M-59.

The mercury will be in the upper 30s at breakfast time. It will be rainy and wet, and all regional residents must be careful on slick roads and avoid driving through any high-standin water or large puddles.

Temps fall to the freezing mark or slightly lower by lunchtime along M-59 northward. Holly, Oxford, Ortonville, Romeo, China Township and neighborhoods to the north will receive freezing rain and sleet leading to ice accumulation and more treacherous driving and walking conditions by 11 a.m. ET and afterward. There is a chance of snow, too.

Thermometers start reflecting readings near or a bit below freezing in Motown and in towns and cities south of M-59 Saturday afternoon; generally after 2 p.m. ET. Freezing rain, sleet and icy conditions are possible here, too, but will be more scattered. Michiganders should remain alert and navigate cautiously, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

People near the lakeshore and riverside from Luna Pier through Detroit and Grosse Pointe Shores may need to move to higher ground with easterly winds helping water and waves to batter the coastline.

Saturday evening remains cold. Precipitation become more scattered, but area that are already frozen will remain so.

Saturday night will have another wave of heavier rain and thunderstorms. Freezing rain is likely in the warning area (north of M-59). By the end of the night, up to a quarter to a half inch of ice accumulation is possible by Sunday morning. With this amount of heavy solid water, wires, branches and entire trees may fall, and power outages are possible. Remember to stay far away from downed power lines and call the authorities and power company immediately.

Sunday will be soggy and icy in the morning. Showers and freezing rain and snow become more scattered Sunday afternoon. It remains much chillier than average with highs in the middle 40s.

Monday will cloudy and chilly with scattered rain and snow. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be sunnier but chilly. Daytime temps in the mid 40s.

Temps reach the 50s Wednesday with scattered rain showers.

