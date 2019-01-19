Winter weather advisory: Metro Detroit snow emergencies, freeway conditions and more

DETROIT - The snow isn't letting up in Metro Detroit.

Cities have started to issue snow emergencies Saturday as the winter weather continues to blanket roadways, creating dangerous travel conditions and a slow commute.

Check the list of cities under a snow emergency.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is monitoring conditions on the roads and is reporting lane and full freeway closures.

Follow live updates from MDOT.

The area is expected to get 2 to 5 inches of snow. It will fall through the afternoon, but will start to diminish from the northwest to southeast, with all of the snow gone by early evening

Read Paul Gross' full weekend forecast and see the live radar.

