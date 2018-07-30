1d4 Friends - Billy West talks voice acting and growing up in Detroit

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! You can also check out 1d4 on Facebook and Twitter.

DETROIT- Billy West, voice of Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Zapp Brannigan, and a hundred other legendary characters, was kind enough to lend us five minutes of his time for an interview at Youmacon. We asked him about growing up in Detroit, the business of voice acting, and what he loves about the cons that have been coming through town lately.

Can I just be upfront about something? This interview is my favorite moment in my career. There are a lot of things I love about this job; I've been paid to talk about video games, I got to witness a massive LARP battle up-close, and my best friend and I work together every day, but talking to Billy West was the coolest moment I've had.

Look for him next in "Disenchantment", a new show by Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama) coming to Netflix this August 17th!