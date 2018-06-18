Bruce Campbell Week: 'The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.'

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

It's Bruce Campbell week at 1d4, where we will count down our favorite roles of the iconic Royal Oak actor, producer, writer, director and comedian as we approach his birthday on Friday. He will turn 60-years-old.

Today, Dane will cover one of his favorite Bruce Campbell roles:

"The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr."

While it only ran for one season in the early 1990's, "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." still influenced a number of TV shows that followed.

The show was created by "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" writers Jeffrey Boam and Carlton Cuse, continuing the the old-movie serial influenced action style.

Spoilers ensue, so if you care about the plot points on a television show that is old enough for it to rent a car, maybe you should close this tab.

Bruce Campbell played the titular character, a bounty hunter hired to track down the gang that killed his father in a fictional version of the American west in 1893. Along the way, viewers are introduced to "The Orb," a supernatural device that seems to give those that come in contact with it superpowers.

In a later episode, it's revealed the head of the gang is from the far future and has traveled back in time to steal "The Orb" to take over the world. Yeah, the shot got kind of "Assassin's Creed"-y weird with it, but worked.

Bruce Campbell, like in everything he's acted in, made the role. A natural scene stealer, Campbell brought his likable charm and comedic abilities to the character.

Carlton Cuse, in one of the special features on the DVD release, said that Bruce Campbell "was just one of those collisions between an actor and a script that was just perfect."

He still had to audition five times to get the role.

