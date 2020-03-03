SPOTLIGHT: Hockey goalie scores ‘Favorite’ for Mercy H.S.

Favorite Subject: Science, mostly Biology

Favorite place in Northville: Custard Time with friends

Favorite Artist: Country music; Thomas Rhett or Morgan Wallen

Role Model: Dad because he is very busy but he always finds time for his family

Daria Rorick, goalie for Mercy High School’s hockey team, is the winner of Favorite Sophomore in the Girls Hockey category of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards. Daria convinced her mom to let her start playing hockey as early as 3rd grade!

Daria Rorick

Daria and The Team

She was one of the two freshmen to be a runner up on the All-State team last season, which was her best season yet. Other than being the goalie, Daria also likes to play forward when her coach lets her.

Daria believes that Mercy Hockey is an amazing environment. She has played with other teams but no one compares to Mercy’s bond. The team’s tradition is ‘unity’ before each game. The unity is a time for the team to eat and bond at a teammate’s house before each game to get closer to each other.

Her team won the 2019 State Championship last season against Grosse Pointe South, 4-2. The team also won the Catholic League Championship against Cranbrook in 2019, which was the team’s biggest obstacle. Most of the Mercy hockey players have played at a travel team level, but some of the team just picked up the sport not too long ago and have improved tremendously.

Daria Rorick

Advice to students entering the sport of hockey:

“My favorite thing to say is that in the end you will never remember the wins or the losses. What is important is that you have an amazing time playing and have some fun each time you are on the ice. Also, make sure it is always a place you can go to release stress and anything that has been on your mind.” - Daria Rorick

Fun Facts

She’d like to do something in the science field and is leaning towards sports medicine or becoming a veterinarian.

Daria was adopted from Russia.

She shares a birthday with her dog the Cockapoo named Molly.

In the future, Daria knows she wants to always keep playing hockey whether it is for a club team or for a college.

