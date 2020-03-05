SPOTLIGHT: Sophomore swimmer strives for success

Role Model: Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy

Teams swam for: Red Run Golf Club, Wyndgate Golf and Country Club, Birmingham Blue Dolphins, University of Detroit Jesuit

4Frenzy’s Winter 2020 Fan Choice Awards continue, and after tallying up your votes for swimming, the winner is Drew Collins! Despite only being a sophomore, Drew has been a key contributor to University of Detroit Jesuit’s success this season.

4Frenzy - Swimmer Drew Collins (WDIV)

Drew first learned how to swim at the age of 5 and began swimming competitively at the age of 7. Drew has had great coaches throughout his swimming career, including University of Detroit Jesuit head coach Drew Edson, who is currently helping him hone his craft.

Drew has even had the chance to swim with one of his idols, Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy, and got to talk to Ryan about achieving his goal of swimming in college and professionally. They even got to play a game of pool basketball filled with dunks and alley-oops.

4Frenzy - Swimmer Drew Collins (WDIV)

Although swimming puts a lot of focus on the individual swimmer, Drew believes it’s his teammates and coaches that are the reason for his success. “My teammates and I believe we are part of something special which drives us to push each other harder in practice,” Drew said. “Coach Edson always says we are building a program brick by brick.”

Drew gave advice for those who may find swimming difficult, saying “I think people should know that swimming is hard, but the effort you put in will produce the results that you get out. Having great coaches and teammates helps when things get tough.”

Good luck to Drew and the rest of your team on finishing the season strong!

Author: John Dolan, Local 4 Creative Services Summer Intern

