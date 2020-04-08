Vote now in 4Frenzy Spring!

VOTE BELOW, once an hour until voting closes on April 15th. We will accept nominations via email if you missed the deadline.

We hope we can brighten up this difficult experience, even just a bit, for high schoolers who are suddenly left without an end to their school year.

ASK US ABOUT SPOTLIGHT ARTICLES, because we’d love to shine the “Spotlight” on students who’re experiencing something unprecedented during this important time in their lives. Email 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.

Note: There may be a delay in the delivery of patches and certificates for winners for an undetermined amount of time, since some of our resources are inaccessible as we at Local 4, too, try to keep our coworkers safe by working from home.

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsor Ralph Jr. Wilson Foundation’s Project Play for their support!