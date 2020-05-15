Senior Frenzy: Virtual Graduation Yearbook

Our traditional 4Frenzy campaigns have always been about celebrating high school students’ hard work and passion, and right now seniors deserve something special. That’s why we’ve created Senior 4Frenzy - a VIRTUAL YEARBOOK where you can submit grad pics (non-professional) and a short message! SUBMIT HERE from May 20 to June 15.

We’ll air as many of these senior photos as possible during our Local 4 newscasts so be sure to watch! ALL OF THEM will be on ClickOnDetroit in a gallery for all of your friends and family to see. So please share ...

SENIOR 4FRENZY is at clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy. If you were part of our Spring 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards, we’d love to write a story about what everything you participated in while you were in school, and your plans for the future. Email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com with your name and school and we’ll get back to you for an interview. Thanks!

We’d like to thank our sponsors Eastern Michigan University, Concordia University, and Western Michigan University!

NOTE: DO NOT SUBMIT PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS (such as senior photos taken by a photographer). Please use your own personally taken photos.