57ºF

4Frenzy

4Frenzy Instagram Takeovers!

HS clubs and sports can take over our Insta

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: 4Frenzy, Instagram, Takeover
4Frenzy Instagram Takeover
4Frenzy Instagram Takeover

Have you seen our takeovers?? If you want your team/club to have a chance to do a 4Frenzy Instagram Takeover, email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.

We don’t just need big game takeovers either, we’re also looking for esports, clubs, marching band, golf, field hockey, tennis, swimming, volleyball, cross country, and soccer! (You know, all the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards categories.)

You can check out our Instagram highlights (we’re @4Frenzy) for recent Takeovers to get an idea of what you could do!

Twitter: @4Frenzy
Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy
Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s for their support!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: