4Frenzy Instagram Takeovers!

Have you seen our takeovers?? If you want your team/club to have a chance to do a 4Frenzy Instagram Takeover, email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.

We don’t just need big game takeovers either, we’re also looking for esports, clubs, marching band, golf, field hockey, tennis, swimming, volleyball, cross country, and soccer! (You know, all the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards categories.)

You can check out our Instagram highlights (we’re @4Frenzy) for recent Takeovers to get an idea of what you could do!

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s for their support!