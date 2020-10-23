4Frenzy ‘Coach of the Week’: Detroit Catholic Central football’s Dan Anderson

The Catholic League has long been considered one of the toughest divisions to play in not only in Michigan, but across the entire midwest. The division excels at all sports, and has seen many of its graduates reach the top level of professional sports, such as St. Mary’s graduate Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears and Brother Rice graduate D.J. LeMaheiu.

We have seen a new team rise to the top of the football standings this year in the undefeated Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks. So we at 4Frenzy wanted to feature DCC’s coach, Dan Anderson, as our Coach of the Week.

“I have always said this is the toughest division in the state,” coach Anderson told us. “Our number one priority is to win the Catholic league and that will never change.”

Anderson has come full circle during his career at Catholic Central. After spending 17 years with the team as an assistant, he was promoted to head coach in 2017.

“I can really only describe it as the ultimate honor,” Anderson said. “I was able to learn so much over these past 17 years and I am truly grateful that the school trusts me to lead this storied program.”

Anderson has modernized the Shamrock offense since taking over, adding a scheme based more on RPOs and quick passes to spread the ball around the field. The Shamrock offense is lead by junior QB Declan Byle.

“It’s never easy starting at QB as a junior, but Declan has done a great job running our offense,” Anderson said. “We’ve given him a talented supporting cast, including RB Mo Jaffer, WR Kam Robinson, and our senior captain WR Sam Dersa.”

Coming off a clean sweep of the Catholic League Central, the Shamrocks now head into the CSHL Playoffs to face 5-0 Loyola, winners of the Catholic League AA, in the first round on Friday. Even though the Shamrocks have reached Anderson’s goal of winning the Catholic League Central, the team knows their season is not over yet.

“I don’t care what the records are, which division of the league it is, or how many people are there to watch us play,” Anderson said. “When there is a Catholic League game, we will put 100% of our emphasis on winning that game every single time.”

