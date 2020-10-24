4Frenzy Updates Post-Voting

Here is all the information you might be looking for now that voting is over! Voting ended on Oct. 23 at 11 p.m. and the results should be published by about a week from then.

Winners will have their names and schools featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, so we’re currently working on putting that together for you! Passionate winners and nominees can even get their own “Spotlight” article on clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy.

If you have questions or are interested in a Spotlight, email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s Pizza for their support!