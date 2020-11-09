SPOTLIGHT: This top 10 high school diver wins 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award

Favorite Subject: Math

Favorite Place in Woodhaven: Target

Favorite Artist: The Weeknd

Role Model: Her parents

Fun Facts: She was born in Moscow, Russia!

Junior Samantha Plough started swimming four years ago when she was in the seventh grade. Samantha is this year’s 4Frenzy Favorite Diver winner! This diver has been a state finalist both her freshman and sophomore year, placed in the top ten in the state last year, and won her regional as a freshman.

Samantha Plough with a medal. (WDIV)

“I love being part of this team,” says Samantha, “everyone is so supportive of each other and the energy is awesome.” Sam Randazzo is the diving coach for Trenton’s team, and Samatha says that he pushes her in ways that make her love the sport more each day.

If I were to give advice to someone entering the sport of diving, I would tell them that you need to have a positive attitude and know that there will be a lot of bad dives and “smacks” before perfecting each dive. The hard work will pay off, just keep working hard Samantha Plough

Samantha Plough diving. (WDIV)

Currently a student at Trenton High School, Samantha has dreams of diving in college as well as pursuing a career in veterinary nursing. Aside from being a part of Trenton’s swimming/diving team, Samantha is involved with the instrumental program as well as plays on Trenton’s softball team. “I love being on the field performing our shows under the lights at the football games,” says Samantha.

Samantha Plough diving shot (WDIV)

Congratulations to Samantha for winning a 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award! To check out the winners of the other 4Frenzy categories, click here.

