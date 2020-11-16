SPOTLIGHT: New freshman soccer player wins 4Frenzy ‘Favorite Goalie’

Favorite Subject: P.E.

Favorite Actor: “Adam Sandler! Acting is an art and he is crazy funny.”

Role Models: “Two of my role models are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. They are my favorite soccer players and I could only wish to ever be as good as they are.”

This year, our 4Frenzy winner for Favorite Goalie is Antonio Vasquez. Antonio is a freshman at Henry Ford II High School, so this was his first year playing on a high school soccer team! Unfortunately, Antonio got hurt the last two weeks of the season and couldn’t finish, but he and his teammates worked hard. Antonio says he is excited for next year and thinking about trying a new position.

Antonio Vasquez holding an award (WDIV)

Along with soccer Antonio also is a wrestler. He has been participating in both sports since elementary school. Some advice he would like to give is “Always shoot for your goals and never give up. Learn all positions and use your voice. Communication on the field is a must.”

Antonio hopes to continue his soccer career till at least graduation, from there he would like to join either the national guard or the police academy where he can be trained and hopefully work for the SHPD.

