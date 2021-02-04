SPOTLIGHT: Regina High School chemistry student shares love of science

School: Regina High School

Favorite School Subject: Math & Chemistry

Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Prakobkij

During this season of 4Frenzy, we are excited to feature the success of Metro Detroit students in all areas of achievement including academics, clubs, and more. Sophomore Sydney Desjardine, from Regina High School, touches on her love of chemistry.

“I like learning about atomic radii,” she said. “The word ‘atomic’ can describe so many things! Atomic mass, atomic bomb, atomic radii, and atomic numbers. There are so many fun things in chemistry, and I cannot wait to see what we do next.”

When asked who her favorite teacher is, Sydney answered confidently: “Mrs. Prakobkij!”

The students call her ‘Mrs. P’ and love how she makes class exciting, fun, and humorous, especially when she asks for answers on worksheets. “I actually am excited to go to her class,” she said.

Currently participating in hybrid learning, the students at Regina are split based on last name, attending class on opposite school days.

“I dislike that I don’t get to see a lot of my friends, but I like not having to wake up at 6:30 am every morning!”

Sydney enjoying time with family (Sydney Desjardine)

Outside of academics, Sydney is involved in choral ensemble, drama, school ambassadors, and currently works at the Saddle Shop – Regina’s school store. In her free time, she enjoys snowmobiling, four-wheeling, baking, babysitting, and teaching piano.

Congratulations Sydney, you certainly are accomplished!

