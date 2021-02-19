See the winners of 4Frenzy Winter ACADEMICS 2021

You voted for your favorite high school students and teachers in the ACADEMIC edition of 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards and now you can see the winners below!

Winners will have their names and schools featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

And any nominee can get their own “Spotlight” Story on clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy, just email us and we’ll set up an interview.

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s Pizza for their support!