41ºF

4Frenzy

4Frenzy Winter Academic Winner Names Videos

See the videos that aired on Local 4 with the names of Academic Winners

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: 
4Frenzy
,
Fan Choice Awards
,
Academics
4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards - Academics Winter 2020 - Winners

Know someone who placed first in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards Winter 2021 Academic season? The videos featuring their names that aired on Local 4 are below!

STEM, Tech/Computer Science, P.E./Health, Other, Unsung Heroes

Science, Social Studies, Art/Music, Club/Organization

English, Math, Foreign Language

Other ways to participate:

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s Pizza for their support!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: