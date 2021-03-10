SPOTLIGHT: Basketball player leans on family to stay positive during challenging times

Favorite school subject: Science

A multi-sport superstar, Charlotte Sobotka is the 4Frenzy basketball winner in the ‘Small Forward’ category! An accomplished soccer and basketball player, Sobotka is a Varsity starter for both teams at Troy High School.

Sobotka holds several personal and team basketball accolades including ‘Co-Rookie of the Year,’ ‘All District Team,’ ‘District Champions,’ and ‘Regional Champions’ awarded during her freshman year season. Although the pandemic put a hold on her sophomore year season, she continues to excel in her sport as a junior.

“I have set personal goals for myself during the pandemic,” she said. “The shut down of sports hit me hard, I found that sticking to a routine and being productive helped me maintain a sense of hope.”

Currently in season right now, the Troy Women’s Basketball team is sitting in 1st Place of the OAA white division. As the team works to stay motivated and move forward, Sobotka touches on how her family has helped her stay positive.

Sabotka family photo, Charlotte on far right. (Andrea Peterson)

“My family has been a huge part of me staying positive during the pandemic,” she said. “The pandemic has allowed us to slow down, we are able to enjoy dinners, game nights, movie nights, and quality time together.”

At a young age, Sobotka watched her dad battle Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Always putting family first, even while battling cancer, Sobotka says her dad is her role model.

“Even though my dad was sick, he always found the time to continue to be my caregiver, my tutor, my provider, my coach, and my protector,” she said. “My dad has taught me to never give up, especially during challenging times.”

Outside of athletics, Sabotka is musically inclined and plays ukulele and was a viola player in the Troy High orchestra. She also loves to swim in her pool, spend time with friends, hike, bike, and listen to music. Although she is not sure about her future career endeavors, she is currently being recruited to play soccer in college.

Good luck Charlotte, we are proud of your accomplishments and admire your perseverance!

