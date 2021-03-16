SPOTLIGHT: Talented swimmer places 1st in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events

Favorite subject in school: History

Favorite place in Macomb: Stony Creek

Favorite lunch at school: Beef Chipotle Bowl

Favorite artist: Keanu Reeves

Role model: David Goggins

Meet Devin Dilger, a freshman swimmer at De La Salle Collegiate High School. Dilger has been swimming competitively since he was 6 years old and currently spends around 5-6 days per week in the pool. His favorite category is Freestyle, both sprint and distance events. This year, he placed 1st in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events at the Macomb County Championships.

“I usually swim the long-distance events,” he said. “Both events have completely different mindsets and physical demands which require strategy and endurance.”

Like many high school athletes, the pandemic has brought difficult times and the pause of their sport. For Dilger, the past fifteen months have been difficult in and out of the pool.

Ad

“My courage has been challenged since my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in December of 2019,” he said. “She has been going through treatments since then.”

On top of his mother’s diagnosis, Dilger also suffered a car accident with 3 of his swim teammates this past February. “We were all very lucky,” Dilger said.

To keep his mind clear, Dilger focuses on his training.

“My coaches have helped me shape my future,” he said. “My goal is to swim in college and pursue an education in business.”

Devin enjoying the sun with his dog, Bentley (Tom Dilger)

When asked who his role model is, Dilger said he looks up to David Goggins. A Navy Seal, Goggins is also an ultra-marathon runner and Guinness World Record holder.

“I look up to his ‘can’t stop me attitude,’” Dilger said. “It helps me maintain focus and he sets a great example of the meaning of perseverance and determination.”

Good luck with all of your future endeavors, Devin!

Click HERE to view the winners of the 2021 Winter Sports 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Ad

Instagram: @4Frenzy

Twitter: @4Frenzy (join our polls!)

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s Pizza for their support.