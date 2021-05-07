SPOTLIGHT: Garden City high schooler receives award for broadcasting

Where is your favorite place in Garden City? My home!

What is your favorite lunch at school? Chicken Tenders

Who is your role model? My dad; he has done a great job raising my brother and me.

Meet Brayden Willis, a passionate junior from Brother Rice High School who won the “Club Member” category of the 2021 Spring 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards! After developing a love for broadcasting in elementary school, he is now an anchor for his high school news show, “Cheiftan Live.”

“Broadcast journalism isn’t all about being on camera,” he said. “There are many things that need to be done off-camera as well.”

When it comes to broadcasting, Brayden is a natural. He loves anchoring as well as editing and writing. Brayden has been on the academic honor roll every quarter of his high school career and has also received the Urban League of Detroit Youth Award for his involvement in broadcasting.

Ad

Brayed Wills with his award (WDIV)

“My advice to students looking to pursue broadcasting is to keep an open mind,” he said. “The pandemic forced our broadcast team to operate remotely instead of filming in the classroom.”

Brayden told WDIV that he stayed positive by accepting that the pandemic was something he couldn’t control and that he needed to make the best of it.

Outside of broadcasting, Brayden enjoys playing football and doing anything related to computers. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and the Medical Club. After high school, Brayden hopes to be accepted into a good college and start his career in Broadcast Journalism or Computer Science.

Best of luck, Brayden!

Instagram: @4Frenzy

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s Pizza for their support.