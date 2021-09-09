10 things to do for back-to-school

Check your school’s COVID-19 policies: With new CDC guidelines and more research coming out about the virus, it is important to make sure you know what your school’s protocols will be this fall 2021. Look out for announcements through emails, Facebook or even your school’s website.
Grab some new school supplies: Nothing is more satisfying than writing on the first page of a new notebook with a freshly sharpened pencil. Make sure you have everything you will need before going back to school because around this time of year school supplies might sell out quickly!
Get some new clothes: Time to freshen up your look by buying some new clothes! You can even prepare some outfits for the first week of classes, so that you won’t stress about it when the time comes. All that walking around campus will add some wear and tear to your shoes, so a new pair might be the perfect start for the semester.
Make sure you have a clean work environment: A great way to prepare for all of the upcoming homework assignments to be completed is to clean off your desk. It may not have been used throughout these past moths, but the time is here. A clean work environment will help you focus better on the assignments at hand.
Keep all of your devices up to date: Today, most schools use technology in some way whether it be to take classes or work on assignments. That is why it is important to make sure your laptop is updated and functioning. It won’t be much help to you during the school year if it crashes!
Pick up a new hobby: The beginning of the school year is the perfect time to get more involved in extracurriculars. Whether you want to try out for a new sport or join a club you might be interested in, now is the time to join. If your school has an involvement fair, you should be sure to check it out.
Say goodbye to friends and family: It might be sad to say goodbye to your friends and family if you are going away to school, so. be sure to spend as much time that you can with them now! Perhaps you can throw a little going away part or yourself or just have dinner, either way they will be happy to see you before you go.
Remember to relax: Although back to school is a fun time of year, it can also pretty stress inducing. Don’t let the thought of all the things you have to do during the school year worry you. Take some time for yourself, maybe by watching a movie or reading a book, and always remember to relax.
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.