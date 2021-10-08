Cloudy icon
71º

4Frenzy

Vote Now for 4Frenzy Spirit Squads!

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: 4Frenzy, Fan Choice Awards
4Frenzy Spirit Squad
4Frenzy Spirit Squad

VOTE BELOW! Support your favorite MI high school Spirit Squad in the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards now through October 17!

You can also vote in 🎺MARCHING BAND🎺 & 🏈SPORTS🏈

Winners will have their names and schools featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. And just email us if you want your own “Spotlight” story on clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy.

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Creative Services Associate Producer

email