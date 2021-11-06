Spotlight: Former Jr. PGA golfer focused on school

Favorite School Subject: Spanish

Favorite Place in Rochester: Hibachi House Restaurant

Favorite School Lunch: Pasta Salad with Grilled Chicken

Favorite Musician: Tyler the Creator

Rochester Junior Olivia Chittick took home the honor of Favorite Junior in our 4Frenzy contest. See all of the fall season winners now!

Olivia started playing golf at six years old with the Junior PGA Golf program at Twin Lakes Golf Club. It’s no wonder that golf has taught her many lessons, including what she believes is the most important lesson: Be patient and don’t focus on the past.

Although she currently has no plans to continue golf after high school, she still has one more year to make a decision. One thing that is certain, is the friendships Olivia has already made through golf remain important.

“Our team is very close and loves spending time together on and off the course,” Olivia said. “We also motivate each other and spread positivity when playing together.”

Olivia says that to get ready for a golf outing, she normally listens to music. When golfing, she tries to be like her cousin, Taylor, who is a talented golfer and Olivia’s biggest role model.

My advice is to always to put yourself out there and stay positive because that will lead you to being most successful. Olivia Chittick

Outside of golf, Olivia stays busy, participating in Psych Club, Key Club, Green Club, and National Honor Society. She plans on attending Michigan State or Clemson in pursuit of a degree in criminal justice while remaining open to the possibility of golfing.

“I balance school and sports by using my free time to get caught up on school work,” Olivia explained.

When asked to sum up her personality in five words, Olivia stated that she is: ambitious, outgoing, trusting, loyal, and hardworking. She will no doubt continue her hard work through her junior year and beyond.

Good luck moving forward, Olivia!

If you participated in 4Frenzy, you can email us if you want your own “Spotlight” story!

