SPOTLIGHT: Double award-winning swimmer competing since age 8

Favorite School Subject: Chemistry

Favorite School Lunch: Soft Pretzel

Favorite Musician: Lil Nas X

Pre-Game Ritual: Taking a nap

Ortonville’s Maddie Misenar has taken home the honor of Favorite Senior and Favorite Freestyle Swimmer in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Maddie has been swimming since before she could speak. Her earliest years in the water began at just six months old, and at age eight she went on to swim competitively.

Now that Maddie is a senior, she looks back and is thankful for the time she has spent with her team, adding that her coach, Jessica Drougemuller, is her largest role model.

“My coach and team are my biggest support system,” explained Maddie. “They keep me motivated and always push me to do my best.”

Although Maddie is a senior, she has no plans to stop swimming. Next fall, she plans to attend Ferris State University to study optometry and swim for the club team.

When asked to give some advice for upcoming swimmers, Maddie expressed the importance of work ethic. “Don’t give up, and work hard at practice every day. It might be hard some days, but the pay off is so worth it.”

Maddie stays busy when away from the pool, partaking in other extracurricular activities. Her favorite of which is student council.

Good luck in the future, Maddie!

