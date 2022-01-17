NOMINATE HERE: 4Frenzy Winter

Starting NOW you can nominate your favorite high school students and staff in the 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards! We have winter sports AND academic categories, so any student has a chance to be nominated and win the fan vote!

Nominations will run January 17th through February 13th.

New this season!: We’ll be doing a story on Local 4 News on Sunday mornings featuring a local school or student.

Voting will be Feb. 16 through Feb. 22. Winners will have their names and schools featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. Everyone can get their own “Spotlight” article on clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy. Just email us and we’ll interview you to get your story.

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy