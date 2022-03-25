SPOTLIGHT: Lake Shore HS senior bowls into college

Favorite School Subject: History

Favorite Place in St. Clair Shores: Shore Lanes

Favorite Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Role Model: Mom

Ben Augustitus is a senior at Lake Shore High School, and given that he started bowling at four years old, I bet you can guess what school sports team he’s on!

His confidence in the team is unshakeable and he says that there’s a lot of young talent on the squad – not to mention their coach, who Ben claims is a big part of their team.

Not only does Ben bowl for the school, but he’s also a member of the National Honor Society. And bowling isn’t the only sport he’s into – he also loves to ski and golf!

Ben’s advice to students entering his sport is wise, so take note if you’re looking into a high school sport like bowling. He says you should “try to learn something new every day. Knowledge is key!”

A person of many interests, he will be majoring in Computer Engineering at LTU and continuing to bowl while there.

Ad

Best of luck at LTU, Ben!

We would like to thank our sponsors Detroit Area Honda Dealers and MSU Federal Credit Union for their support!