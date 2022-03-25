SPOTLIGHT: Lake Shore HS senior bowls into college

Favorite School Subject: History
Favorite Place in St. Clair Shores: Shore Lanes
Favorite Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
Role Model: Mom
Ben Augustitus is a senior at Lake Shore High School, and given that he started bowling at four years old, I bet you can guess what school sports team he’s on!
His confidence in the team is unshakeable and he says that there’s a lot of young talent on the squad – not to mention their coach, who Ben claims is a big part of their team.
Not only does Ben bowl for the school, but he’s also a member of the National Honor Society. And bowling isn’t the only sport he’s into – he also loves to ski and golf!
Ben’s advice to students entering his sport is wise, so take note if you’re looking into a high school sport like bowling. He says you should “try to learn something new every day. Knowledge is key!”
A person of many interests, he will be majoring in Computer Engineering at LTU and continuing to bowl while there.
Best of luck at LTU, Ben!
