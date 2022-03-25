Team Spotlight: GP South Swim & Dive is a force to be reckoned with

The Grosse Pointe South High School Swim & Dive team is a big team with all sorts of members that make the team what it is. They have 39 Swimmers and 6 Divers from every grade, including two special needs swimmers.

They have many multi-sport athletes, as well as year-round swimmers (they do club swim and summer recreation swim on top of being on the team). Their swimmers range from those just starting to those aiming to swim at the collegiate level.

Head Coach John Fodell has quite the history with the team as a former South swimmer, himself. In fact, Assistant Coach Greg Wolff coached Fodell in middle school, and Assistant Coach Bill Thompson coached him in high school. Fodell coaches both the Boys and Girls GP South HS Swim Team, as well as the Grosse Pointe Gators Club team.

Grosse Pointe South recently ranked First in dual and championship meets, and Second Place overall at the Wayne County Meet. One of their swimmers, Keiran Rahmaan, even earned the title of “Swimmer of the Meet” for Wayne County. Kieran also won “Favorite Freshman” in 2019 4Frenzy!

Their 200 Medley Relay team – made up of Keiran Rahmaan, Drew Vandeputte, Jake Vallan, and Tucker Briggs – broke the South Pool Record this year with a time of 1:35.48.

Congrats on all your successes, Grosse Pointe South swim! Keep it up!

