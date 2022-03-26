SPOTLIGHT: Multi-talented wrestler from Holly H.S.

Favorite Place in Holly: Cupcakes and Kisses

Favorite School Lunch: Taco Tuesdays

Favorite Musician: Joji

Role Model: His band instructor and pastor

Konner Welch, a sophomore at Holly High School, has tons of interests and hobbies – some he does in school, and some in his free time. The long list includes (but isn’t limited to) symphony band, marching band, origami, blacksmithing, gaming, marksmanship, rock collecting, and fishing.

He started wrestling when he was in 7th grade, and is in band at Holly HS, too. Konner was also invited to Blue Lake Fine Art Camp’s European Tour, where he will play music for a month around Europe. Due to Covid he has not been able to do so.

Konner Welch

When asked to give advice to other students entering his activities Konner said, “Never give up, no matter how difficult it may seem, just keep trying and you’ll do well.”

He also says that his team is full of fun, hard-working people, including his coaches Josh Houldsworth and Jake Hyde who “have managed to make me a much better wrestler, are fun and knowledgeable.”

A student with so many passions is bound to have a bright future. Good luck, Konner!

