SPOTLIGHT: Senior with 4.39 GPA is a nearly unbeatable wrestler

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite place in New Boston: Doc’s Ice Cream and Coffee

Favorite lunch at school: Chicken Mashed Potato

Favorite Musician: Stevie Wonder

Huron senior Kael Wisler’s wrestling team is a big part of his life, and he loves how they challenge and learn from each other. Kael calls being able to practice in the wrestling room again “an honor,” after the past couple years of restrictions.

He is a humble guy, so we got some extra info from Kael’s mom, who was proud and happy to share! Kael is currently in the top five of his senior class with a GPA of 4.39, and is already a two-time state placer going into this year’s wrestling season.

He placed first in the individual Michigan D2 District and Regional tournaments at 189 lbs and his record this year is currently 51-1. Impressive!

Kael Wisler

If you’re going to start wrestling, Kael’s advice is, “Give it all you have and it will change your life. Not only will putting the time in make you a good wrestler, but it will help you grow as a person. Building new friendships, growing new confidence, and making you stronger mentally.”

In his free time, Kael loves playing with his dog, hanging out with friends, and helping relatives. He’s also in the Ecology club, Link Crew, Chief Pride and the National Honor Society at his school.

He plans to study Civil Engineering in college and is in the process of exploring colleges. He’s not sure whether he’ll continue wrestling, which is why he’s making the most of his senior year.

We wish you luck wherever you end up, Kael!

