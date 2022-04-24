SPOTLIGHT: Romeo H.S. basketball player has passion for environmental science

Favorite Subject: History

Favorite places in Metro Detroit: Mexican Town Restaurant and Eastern Market.

Favorite Food: Cheeseburger

Favorite Book: Twilight

Fun Fact!: Her shoes are Crocs most days

Romeo High School Junior Amanda Kitchen won Favorite Center in the Girls Basketball category of 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards!

Basketball is Amanda’s passion, and she fell in love with the game when she was very young. She has only grown to love it more and more over time.

Amanda Kitchen playing for Romeo basketball team (4Frenzy)

Not only does she love the sport, but she loves her Romeo team. They are usually all dancing or laughing, having a good time together.

“To be a part of my team is to be a part of a family,” Amanda says. “No matter if it is a good or bad day, we are always there for each other.”

Amanda Kitchen (4Frenzy)

Aside from basketball, Amanda participates in a lot of different things such as the school Environmental Club, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society, Student Enriching Romeo through Volunteer Experience (SERVE), and even working at Crooked Creek Farms.

In the future, Amanda would like to go to college to earn a degree in environmental science.

What a cool goal! Best of luck in achieving it, Amanda!

