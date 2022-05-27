SPOTLIGHT: Riverview Community High School junior wins three 4Frenzy awards

Favorite place in Metro Detroit: Southgate Nature Center

Favorite Hobby: Riding his bike

Favorite Actor: Willem Dafoe

Role Model: Olympic runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Fun Fact: His favorite running shoe is the Nike Pegasus 37

Blake Robinson did not always take running very seriously. Blake had been a part of a running club before, but it wasn’t until his sophomore year of high school that running became a significant passion.

Now, he’s won 4Frenzy awards in multiple Track and Field categories.

Blake took first place in the 3,200m Relay Runner, 3,200m Runner and Favorite Junior categories.

Blake’s devotion to running is inspired by the urge to constantly improve. He said winning races and self-progress generates a “rewarding feeling,” that he fell in love with.

Blake Robinson, junior, running for the Riverview Community High School Track team

This devotion is also encouraged by the other members of the Riverview Community High School Track and Field team.

“It’s great to have a supportive team that is always there to motivate me and help me achieve great things,” he said.

In order to be successful on the track, Blake said that confidence is key.

“You have to believe you’re the best, even when you’re not,” he said.

A piece of advice that he shares with other runners is to listen to their bodies.

Blake is not certain about his plans after high school but plans on continuing his training.

Best of luck in your future endeavors, Blake!

