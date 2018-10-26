2018 4Frenzy Best Spirit Squad Winner has been decided!

The votes are in. The winner of our 4Frenzy Best Spirit Squad is...

Woodhaven High School!

The Woodhaven spirit squad is coached by Tara Hazey and is composed of 23 dedicated girls. When coach Hazey took over the program, she emphasized a family atmosphere. She wanted to ensure that this squad operated as a unit and every girl felt like this squad was more than just team.

These 23 girls truly care about each other and the Woodhaven High School community. They are great ambassadors for not only their own spirit squad, but for the many other sports that Woodhaven has.

This spirit squad is dedicated to making the Woodhaven community better. They are constantly participating in community functions and volunteering their own time to give back. These girls also host a youth cheer camp every year to give advice and mentorship to the future cheerleaders of Woodhaven High School.

Congratulations to the Woodhaven spirit squad. Your school spirit shined bright throughout this competition!

Woodhaven's win was announced on Local 4's morning show by Kim Degiulio.

