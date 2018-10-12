4Frenzy Game of the Week: Birmingham Groves vs. Farmington Hills Harrison for spot in playoffs

A postseason berth will be on the line when Birmingham Groves hosts Farmington Hills Harrison on Friday night.

Both teams are 5-2 overall, and the winner will clinch a spot in the high school football playoffs.

Groves has won five in a row since dropping its first two games of the season to West Bloomfield and Oak Park.

Defense has powered Groves during its winning streak. The Falcons have only allowed 13 points in their last three games, and they’re coming off a 38-0 shutout victory over Troy last week.

With a win, Groves would make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

Farmington Hills Harrison, playing its final season before the school closes, has a storied tradition.

Coach John Herrington has won the most games in MHSAA history, and the Hawks have won 13 state championships. Harrison advanced to the Division 3 state finals last season.

The Hawks hopes to bounce back from a 24-17 loss to Rochester Adams last week.

Harrison senior running back and cornerback Roderick Heard has committed to Northwestern.

