4Frenzy Online: U of D Jesuit may have a championship team

U of D Jesuit coach Pat Donnelly is not a man who minces words.

When we spoke with him about who he considered to be his team's most dangerous rival he simply said, "Whoever we play next."

This pragmatic mentallity has definitely made it's way down to his players. They value teamwork above showboating, they scrimmage hard against each other to stay sharp and they take no opponent lightly.

When we asked the same question to his star guard, senior Caleb Hunter, we got a rewording of the same answer. Although Caleb was confident in his ability to win, he did not discount any team's potential threat.

It is worth noting that the team did not have these questions ahead of time, and they were all interviewed apart from each other. It's just a shared competitive, practical mentallity that made so many of their answers in synch.

Their record shows the effectiveness of this strategy. Currently the team is enjoying a record of 12-2, and are on track to compete in the state championship.

Check out our full interview with coach Pat Donelly, as well as players Caleb Hunter, Julian Dozier, Daniel Friday and Jalen Thomas in the video below.

