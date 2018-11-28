4Frenzy Spotlight: Gracie Olsen, freestylin' to victory!

Thanks to your votes, Gracie Olsen from Fenton High School has won the title of 4Frenzy's Favorite Freestyle Swimmer. Her energy allows her to be a great team member, and the people who know her think this win is well deserved. We talked to Fenton High School Athletic Director Mike Bakker and the coach for the Fenton High School swim team, Brad Jones, to find out more about Gracie.

Q: How does it feel to have Gracie represent Fenton High School in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards?

Bakker: It awesome for Gracie to have won this award. Gracie is a great kid who is a true team player. She brings a ton of energy and spunk to the pool, and we're extremely proud of her. We think she's not only a great representative for Fenton High School, but also for WDIV.

Jones: Gracie is an amazing kid and we couldn't be prouder of what she has done this season.

Q: What qualities does Gracie have that make her deserving of this award?

Bakker: Gracie is a very deserving individual because she has definitely put in the hard work and dedication to the sport she loves. She pursues goals in swimming tirelessly and she has earned the accolades that she has received this year, including her State Championship in the 200 IM.

Jones: Gracie loves to compete and does not shy away from challenges. We are very happy to see her recognized for all of her hard work. One of things that makes Gracie so special is that for all of her talents, she is just as good a teammate as she is a swimmer.

Congratulations to Gracie Olsen on winning the title of 4Frenzy's Favorite Freestyle Swimmer!

