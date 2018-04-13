Girls tennis: Dearborn HS v Edsel Ford

4frenzy visited Dearborn High School this week to check out the matches being held against their neighboring high school, Edsel Ford. This time it was girls tennis, and we spotted some players who appear to have what it takes to win a spot in out 4Frenzy awards this season!

Edsel Ford's coach had her eye on nominating two talented girls, a doubles team that demonstrated their obvious skills in the match I was able to witness. You can see them pictured here -- they're the two girls on the right of the photo. If you think you know a girls tennis player that can stand up to them in passion, make sure you nominate and vote, vote, vote!

Dearborn High School's coach mentioned that a singles player named Abby Murray has been winning matches since she was a freshman, and has kept on dominating the game now that she's a junior. She rocked her singles match too, and we'll be looking out for her in the 4Frenzy awards! She's pictured here (in a white visor at the top of the photo) with her Dearborn teammates!

If you have a sports match, or any activities relating to theater, choir, or school clubs that you would like a 4Frenzy representative to attend, email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com so we can visit you!

