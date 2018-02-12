Voting starts tomorrow on the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards

The 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards have expanded to include winter sports, and we've now had the opportunity to see students compete in new and interesting sports like hockey, basketball, competitive cheer, and more. We've also had lots of nominations, such as William Marano, who recently set his high school's record for "most wins in a row." 4Frenzy is full of students and coaches like this from Metro Detroit.

Voting will start tomorrow, so use today to get in a nomination for any students you think deserve recognition. This could be for any reason; whether they're great athletes or just athletes you just think are great people, nominate them below. When voting starts tomorrow, you can also vote for them once-per-hour right here!

