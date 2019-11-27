Taco Bell to join eateries in new Michigan Union in January
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – When it opens in January, the newly renovated Michigan Union in downtown Ann Arbor will welcome a Taco Bell franchise.
Joining a growing list of eateries to be housed within the student union, the Taco Bell will sit in the lower level of the Michigan Union along with a Panera Bread, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, MI Burger, Mama DeLuca's, Blue Market, Panda Express and Subway.
A budget-friendly favorite among students, Taco Bell offers a varied menu of items including vegetarian options and customizable choices.
The franchise is owned by Great Lakes Taco, a mid-Michigan company operating 25 different Taco Bell locations.
Let’s taco ‘bout the newest restaurant coming to the Michigan Union. Proudly announcing Taco Bell! 🌮#MUnionMonday— University Unions (@UMichUnions) November 25, 2019
The Michigan Union is anticipated to reopen in January after an extensive $85.2 million renovation. It will also contain a Barnes & Noble, a U-M Credit Union, the U-M Tech Shop, a PNC ATM, and the Michigan Union Ticket Office.
For updates on the renovations in the Michigan Union, visit its website here.
The Michigan Union is at 530 S. State St.
