Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra to play holiday concert at Washtenaw Community College
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Dec. 15, the Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra will play it’s “Sultan’s Holiday” concert at Washtenaw Community College.
Joined by the Washtenaw Country International High School Orchestra and music Director Brooke Pierson, the two music organizations will play a selection of holiday songs including “Scheherezade,” “Twas the Night Before Christmas” (narrated by YSO board member Julie Morrison), “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Stille” and “A Christmas Festival.”
The concert will go from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Townsley Auditorium.
Tickets cost $12, but seniors, students, families and children under the age of 12 will receive discounted tickets. Purchase tickets here.
Like what you heard at our season opener? Catch the Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra’s next performance— Sunday, December 15 at 3:30pm, right here in Towsley Auditorium! Come out to hear Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, holiday pops, and a collaborative performance with orchestra students from Washtenaw International High School. See you in December! 📸: QuickNight Photography • • • #ypsilantisymphony #yso21 #ypsilanti #orchestra #musiceducation #communitymusic
Directed by Adam C. Riccinto, the YSO is performing for the 21 year in a row. A nonprofit organization, the orchestra started as a collective of local musicians that grown to include educational programming and collaborations with other regional organizations. Each year the YSO brings in a local youth organization to play a guest role during a performance so as to highlight youth talent within Washtenaw County.
It’s musical season will extend through April, 2020.
Washtenaw Community College is at 4800 East Huron River Dr.
