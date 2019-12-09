Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra to play holiday concert at Washtenaw Community College

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Dec. 15, the Ypsilanti Symphony Orchestra will play it’s “Sultan’s Holiday” concert at Washtenaw Community College.

Joined by the Washtenaw Country International High School Orchestra and music Director Brooke Pierson, the two music organizations will play a selection of holiday songs including “Scheherezade,” “Twas the Night Before Christmas” (narrated by YSO board member Julie Morrison), “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Stille” and “A Christmas Festival.”

The concert will go from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Townsley Auditorium.

Tickets cost $12, but seniors, students, families and children under the age of 12 will receive discounted tickets. Purchase tickets here.

Directed by Adam C. Riccinto, the YSO is performing for the 21 year in a row. A nonprofit organization, the orchestra started as a collective of local musicians that grown to include educational programming and collaborations with other regional organizations. Each year the YSO brings in a local youth organization to play a guest role during a performance so as to highlight youth talent within Washtenaw County.

It’s musical season will extend through April, 2020.

Washtenaw Community College is at 4800 East Huron River Dr.